Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Opelika's evening forecast: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees to…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…