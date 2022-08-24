Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.