Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL
