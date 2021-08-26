Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.