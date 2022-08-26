Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.