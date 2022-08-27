The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a…
This evening in Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, i…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturda…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattere…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…