Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.