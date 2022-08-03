The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect per…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 5…