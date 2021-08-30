Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.