Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, O…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the ra…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…