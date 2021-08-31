Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Updated
