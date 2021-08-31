Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.