Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. Tem…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The…