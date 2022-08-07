Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.