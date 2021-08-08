The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
For the drive home in Opelika: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …