Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.