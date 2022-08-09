Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
