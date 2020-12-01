Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.