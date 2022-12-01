Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.