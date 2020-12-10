 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

