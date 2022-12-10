 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:06 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

