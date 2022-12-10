Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:06 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forec…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing m…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opel…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
Opelika's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …