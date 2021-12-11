Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL
