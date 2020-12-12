Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!