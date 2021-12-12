Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder is possible late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Periods of thundersto…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…