Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.