Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 8AM CST SUN. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.