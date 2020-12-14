 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Local Weather

