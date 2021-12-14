 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert