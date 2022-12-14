 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

