Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
