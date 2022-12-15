Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.