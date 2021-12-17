 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

