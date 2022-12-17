 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

