Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.