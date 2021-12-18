 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

