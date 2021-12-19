 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert