Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.