Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hi…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Opelika people …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …