 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert