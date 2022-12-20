The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
