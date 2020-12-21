Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!