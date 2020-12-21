 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

