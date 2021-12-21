 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

