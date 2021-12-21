Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.