Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Opelika a…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecaste…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.