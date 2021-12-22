 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert