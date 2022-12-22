Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.