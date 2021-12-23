Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.