 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert