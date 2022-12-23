Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

