Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

