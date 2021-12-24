Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.