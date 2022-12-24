Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.