Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Opelika, AL

It will be a cold day in Opelika, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.