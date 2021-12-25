Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.