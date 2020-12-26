The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Opelika, AL
