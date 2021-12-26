 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert