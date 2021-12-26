Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.